Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PTI opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $153.45, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 4.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-proteostasis-therapeutics-pti-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.