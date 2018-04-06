SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB provides corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It offers savings account, investment banking, securities brokerage services, loans, pensions and insurance products. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, China, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Russia, Singapore, the United States and internationally. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of SEB Group stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,503.10, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.53. SEB Group has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

