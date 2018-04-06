T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

TTOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $238.45, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.20. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,188,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,618 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

