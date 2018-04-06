Tellurian (TELL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.69.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,712.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.47. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meg Gentle bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,792,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,074,150.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,115,250 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-tellurian-tell-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc, formerly Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects along the United States Gulf Coast through its subsidiary, Tellurian Investments Inc The Company owns interests in the Horse Hill-1 well and related licenses in the Weald Basin, onshore the United Kingdom, and an exploration block, NT/P82, in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Northern Territory, Australia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.