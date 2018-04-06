Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to “Buy”

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on The Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. 599,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,569. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,374.76, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at $703,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 352,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 157.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 469,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 287,736 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 541,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 156,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 581,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

