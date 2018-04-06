Udg Healthcare (UDHCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS UDHCF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical, commercial, communication, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and continental Europe. It operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

