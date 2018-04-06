Zacks: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $33.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jounce Therapeutics an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 2,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $56,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 4,545 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $97,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,403 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 980,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 186,068 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,592. The firm has a market cap of $723.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 8.00. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient.

