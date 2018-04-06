Zacks: Loma Negra (LOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $26.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Loma Negra an industry rank of 55 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Loma Negra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $21.30 on Friday. Loma Negra has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,258,000. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-loma-negra-loma-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Loma Negra

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra (LOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.