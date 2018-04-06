Zacks: Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $25.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Reliant Bancorp an industry rank of 122 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In related news, CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 342,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Reliant Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.39, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc, formerly Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc, serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

