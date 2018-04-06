Zacks: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 120 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVSB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

RVSB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 24,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,246. The firm has a market cap of $205.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 207,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 158.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 398,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 18,331.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 323.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 41.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

