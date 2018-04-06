Zacks: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $124.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright set a $124.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,707. The company has a market capitalization of $3,990.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.62. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $128.46.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.46 million for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-taro-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-taro-receives-average-recommendation-of-strong-buy-from-analysts.html.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.