Zacks: TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 127 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $13.10. 18,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.04. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.70%. research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

TransAct Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $147,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,737.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 80.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 132,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 732.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TransAct) designs, develops and sells market-specific solutions, including printers, terminals, software and other products for transaction-based and other industries. The Company operates through the segment, which includes design, development, assembly and marketing of transaction printers and terminals, and providing printer and terminal related software, services, supplies and spare parts.

