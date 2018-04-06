Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Cap of $11.24 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Zap has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and $34,790.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00679035 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184286 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,668,736 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

