Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gramercy Property Trust alerts:

GPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE:GPT opened at $22.00 on Friday. Gramercy Property Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $3,497.03, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Gramercy Property Trust Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

WARNING: “Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zeke-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-gramercy-property-trust-gpt-updated-updated.html.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Gramercy Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gramercy Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.