Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,600 shares of company stock worth $3,009,650. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,282.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Maximus Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.12 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $623.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Maximus Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

