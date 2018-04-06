Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS raised their price target on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NYSE:NRG opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. NRG Energy has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,678.43, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.90.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.59. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

