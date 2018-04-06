Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $88.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,967.14, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $653.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

