Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,583.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Mccullough sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $1,770,883 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Primerica to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

PRI stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,260.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $108.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Primerica had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $442.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

