Elena Gomez Sells 500 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $23,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at $385,907.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $20,995.00.

Shares of ZEN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.87. 174,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,842.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.51. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded Zendesk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $5,465,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,537,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $10,784,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP grew its holdings in Zendesk by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 1,620,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,821,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

