Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $31,362.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00598852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.02680020 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00314333 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00058269 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121907 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00300273 BTC.

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 2,684,820 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zero-currency.com.

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

