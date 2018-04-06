Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,559.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $38,559.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, C-CEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00678264 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184540 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, C-CEX and Bit-Z. It is not possible to purchase Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

