Zilbercoin Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Zilbercoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Zilbercoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $85.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00602500 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003800 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00096792 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001511 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

About Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin (ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,147,422 coins. Zilbercoin’s official website is zilbercoin.space. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilbercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

