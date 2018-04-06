Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Spencer M. Rascoff Sells 100,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $5,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. 980,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,314. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $282.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 246.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zillow Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.39.

WARNING: “Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Spencer M. Rascoff Sells 100,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zillow-group-inc-z-ceo-sells-5716000-00-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.