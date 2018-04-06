Zinc Metals Corp. Canada Buys 78,000 Shares of Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CZX) Stock

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CVE:CZX) insider Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 78,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$24,180.00.

Zinc Metals Corp. Canada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 10,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 30,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 42,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 35,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$11,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 50,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 28,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$9,240.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 80,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$24,800.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 40,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 5,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

Shares of CVE:CZX remained flat at $C$0.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,967. Canada Zinc Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.39.

About Canada Zinc Metals

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has mining interests in properties located in British Columbia. Its projects include Akie property and Kechika Regional project. The Akie Property is located approximately 260 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Mackenzie in northeastern British Columbia.

