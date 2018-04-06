Zoetis (ZTS) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zoetis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.94.

ZTS stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.27. 1,745,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40,203.27, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,889,416.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,437.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $3,034,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 279,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

