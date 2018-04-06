Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) & Zoetis (ZTS) Head-To-Head Survey

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Zoetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Zoetis pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Acer Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Zoetis pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zoetis has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -90.83% -80.12% Zoetis 16.28% 65.96% 14.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acer Therapeutics and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zoetis 0 5 12 0 2.71

Acer Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.56%. Zoetis has a consensus target price of $80.82, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Zoetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $2.90 million 47.66 -$14.19 million ($3.84) -4.80 Zoetis $5.31 billion 7.64 $864.00 million $2.40 34.80

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Acer Therapeutics. Acer Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoetis beats Acer Therapeutics on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Its late-stage clinical pipeline includes Edsivo (celiprolol) and ACER-001. The Company is developing Edsivo for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) in the United States. The Company is developing ACER-001, a pharmacologic treatment option for the treatment of Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). ACER-001 is an immediate-release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) developed using a microencapsulation process. The Company is also developing ACER-001 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD).

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both livestock and companion animal customers. Its livestock products include Ceftiofur injectable line, Draxxin, Spectramast, Bovi-Shield line, Rispoval line, Suvaxyn/Fostera, Embrex devices and Lutalyse. Its companion animal products include Clavamox/Synulox, Convenia, ProHeart, Revolution/Stronghold, Apoquel, Cerenia and Rimadyl.

