Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zogenix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.3430969657206 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Zogenix stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,310.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.68. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $1,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

