Shares of Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.47), with a volume of 560286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.42).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.36) target price on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a report on Monday, March 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zoo-digital-group-zoo-hits-new-1-year-high-at-107-00.html.

Zoo Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activities include provision of a range of services to allow television and movie content to be subtitled in any language and prepared for sale with online retailers, and research and development of productivity software in those areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoo Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoo Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.