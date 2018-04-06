ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 211.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express (ZTO) traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 871,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,821.39, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of -0.01. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.43. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

