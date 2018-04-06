Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 315 by UBS

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 315 price target by equities researchers at UBS in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZURN. HSBC set a CHF 346 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie set a CHF 269 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Commerzbank set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a CHF 305 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 323.15.

Shares of VTX:ZURN opened at CHF 314.20 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

