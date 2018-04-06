Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.94. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Rapp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 3,759.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

