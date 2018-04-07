$0.01 EPS Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Chapman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 1,226,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,207.45, a PE ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Diebold Nixdorf’s payout ratio is -12.94%.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems.

