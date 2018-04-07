$0.02 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks (LLNW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. Limelight Networks also posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.74 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 595,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,753. The firm has a market cap of $455.50, a P/E ratio of -197.50, a P/E/G ratio of 308.25 and a beta of 2.42. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

In other Limelight Networks news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $58,035,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,357,793 shares of company stock worth $58,387,811. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,461,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,125 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 957,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 404,942 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

