-$0.02 EPS Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.16). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $70,915.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $526,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $7.21. 672,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,110. The company has a market capitalization of $408.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.50. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “-$0.02 EPS Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) This Quarter” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/0-02-eps-expected-for-pieris-pharmaceuticals-inc-pirs-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.