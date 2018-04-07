-$0.06 EPS Expected for Brightcove Inc (BCOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Brightcove reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 30.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 22.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 71.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,995. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.92, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.77.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

