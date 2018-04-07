$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeco (VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Veeco reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeco.

Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.85 million. Veeco had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Veeco’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.67. Veeco has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Veeco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeco by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Veeco by 71.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Veeco by 60.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

