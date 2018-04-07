-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box (BOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Box (NYSE:BOX) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). BOX posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 948,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,030. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,853.45, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,068.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 60,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,248,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,579 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,814 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,391,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,483,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after purchasing an additional 518,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 616,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,851,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,203,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,660,000 after purchasing an additional 454,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

