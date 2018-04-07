-$0.13 EPS Expected for Immunomedics (IMMU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.04). Immunomedics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

IMMU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Immunomedics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $689,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,774,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,588,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 17,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $302,988.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,322,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,589. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 27.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMU traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. 1,608,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,683. The firm has a market cap of $2,425.27, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Immunomedics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.93.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

