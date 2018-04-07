$0.13 EPS Expected for PetIQ (PETQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $582.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $524,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $136,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,765.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,527,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel in the United States. The Company provides retail stores with third-party brands, including Frontline Plus, Heartgard Plus, PetAction Plus, Advecta II, Pet Lock Plus, Pet Lock Max, TruProfen and Heartshield.

