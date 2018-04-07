$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. American Vanguard posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.06 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

AVD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

AVD traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $20.75. 102,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $627.18, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.19. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 49,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 132,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

