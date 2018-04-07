$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ferroglobe posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSM shares. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Ferroglobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferroglobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 340,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,835.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 1.61. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

