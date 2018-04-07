$0.19 EPS Expected for Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexeo Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Nexeo Solutions posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexeo Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexeo Solutions.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Group upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXEO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 663,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. Nexeo Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.23, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexeo Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexeo Solutions by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 410,548 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nexeo Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 407,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,211 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexeo Solutions by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

