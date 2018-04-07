$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter J. Baum acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $43,599.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $521,792.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,216,000 after buying an additional 1,193,479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,750,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 994,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 566,827 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,615,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,953,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE VLY) traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. 1,219,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4,313.85, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.93. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

WARNING: “$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) This Quarter” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/0-20-earnings-per-share-expected-for-valley-national-bancorp-vly-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.