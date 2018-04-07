$0.21 EPS Expected for Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy's’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.28. Chuy's reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy's will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy's.

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Chuy's had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $96.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Chuy's’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy's in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Chuy's stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 130,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.51, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.28. Chuy's has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Chuy's by 59.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chuy's by 71.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chuy's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chuy's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

