-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.19). SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.38 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS set a $71.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,041.10, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other news, EVP Ross Anker sold 6,080 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $469,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $903,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,371,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,300 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

