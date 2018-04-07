$0.28 EPS Expected for Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safety Income & Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safety Income & Growth.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on Safety Income & Growth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Safety Income & Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other Safety Income & Growth news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 71,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,274.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey G. Jervis bought 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $550,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 413,270 shares of company stock worth $7,337,412 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth during the third quarter worth about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Safety Income & Growth by 1,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 51,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,824. Safety Income & Growth has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/0-28-eps-expected-for-safety-income-growth-inc-safe-this-quarter.html.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc, formerly Safety, Income and Growth, Inc, is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). The Company’s portfolio consists of 12 properties, which includes Doubletree Seattle Airport, One Ally Center, Hilton Salt Lake, Doubletree Mission Valley, Doubletree Sonoma, Doubletree Durango, Dallas Market Center: Sheraton Suites, Northside Forsyth Hospital Medical Center, NASA/JPSS Headquarters, The Buckler Apartments, Dallas Market Center: Marriott Courtyard and Lock Up Self Storage Facility.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safety Income & Growth (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.