$0.33 EPS Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million.

PEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth $146,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,586. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $697.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

