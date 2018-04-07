$0.37 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard (ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.03.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.56. 4,598,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,307. The company has a market capitalization of $50,471.76, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Stephen G. Wereb sold 120,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $8,723,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $1,402,833.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,701,258 shares of company stock worth $191,727,094. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

