$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.17. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $46.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $59,263.68, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

