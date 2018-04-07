$0.41 EPS Expected for Camping World (CWH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Camping World (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. Camping World posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 384.26% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $888.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $52.00 target price on Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $4,616,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 854,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Camping World has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2,841.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

